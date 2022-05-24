TWO men have been injured in a crash in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called out last night (May 24) at 8.17pm to Green Hammerton.

A service spokesman said: "Crews responded to a single vehicle road traffic collision.

"The car had five males inside and all were out on arrival of the fire service.

"Two of the men had minor injuries and were left in the care of paramedics.

"The fire service made the scene safe and carried out first aid until arrival of paramedics."