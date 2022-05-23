FIRE crews searched the River Ouse in York yesterday evening, following reports that someone had gone in the water.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said it was called in by police at just after 8pm to assist in a search of the water and banks.
A spokesperson said the report suggested someone was in the water at the back of the National Railway Museum, and boats were launched.
However, no one was found, and nor was any evidence found that someone had gone in the water, and the search was called off, with the matter left in the hands of police.
