I would point out to Julie Preston (Hospital should focus on patients, not carbon, Letters, May 20) that one of the big threats to people’s health is air pollution.
Therefore York Hospital, by cutting down on carbon emissions, is doing a great deal to protect patients' health.
Harry Punter, Strensall, York
