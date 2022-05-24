As a long standing York City supporter it was great to finally have some good news in the form of Saturday’s 2-0 play-off final win and promotion to the national League.
Now is the time I think to thank the McGill family for all their efforts and time that they have given.
Earlier this year I witnessed misinformed protest towards the chairman and a vote of no confidence from the Supporters Trust.
I wonder if those same people still think the same?
Without the support from Jason and his family there would not have been a York City so now is the time to say thanks and look to the future together.
Keith Wheeler, Morrell Garth, Selby
