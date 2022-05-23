A 'PREDATORY and depraved' man has been jailed for at least 31 years after being found guilty of 14 sex offences against children.
North Yorkshire Police said it and South Yorkshire Police launched a joint investigation into Michael France, 42, of Sandyfields View, Skellow, Doncaster, in 2019 after his first victim came forward.
France was found guilty at Sheffield Crown Court of a total of 14 offences, including sexual assault, indecent assault and 11 rapes - some of which happened in North Yorkshire.
He was told he would spend a minimum of 31 years in custody, with an extended 5 years on licence.
The officer in charge of the North Yorkshire Police investigation, Detective Sergeant David Adams said the case had been 'one of the most impactive and disturbing cases of sexual abuse' he had ever encountered.
He paid tribute to the bravery of the victims. "They have been so strong and determined throughout investigation, trial and giving their evidence to the court."
He added:“As the very lengthy prison sentence reflects – Michael France is a predatory and depraved man. He has shown no remorse for his behaviour at any point through the process. He pleaded not guilty to all the charges, meaning his victims had to sit through a lengthy and painful trial."
