A YORK man has admitted being a public nuisance in Leeds following a rooftop incident in the West Yorkshire city that led to the emergency services being involved.

Karl Peter Pollard, 50, was on top of buildings in Albion Street, central Leeds, Leeds Magistrates Court heard.

He was accused of creating a danger and disruption to the activities of members of the public.

The emergency services had to turn out to deal with him, the court heard.

He was charged following his arrest and ordered to appear before the court earlier this month.

Pollard, of Fishergate, central York, pleaded guilty to causing a public nuisance.

He was made subject to a community order for 12 months.

During that time he must do 20 days’ rehabilitative activities and carry out any instructions he is given by his supervising probation officer.

The incident happened on April 12.

Albion Street is one of the main shopping streets in Leeds, running from Headrow to Boar Lane.

It is home to several well known stores and a car park, and is spanned by the Trinity Shopping Centre, which includes a first floor walkway over Albion Street and has two entrances on the street.