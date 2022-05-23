A RUMMAGE sale with a twist is being held in North Yorkshire - where buyers can source vehicles parts rather than second hand clothes.

Land Rover Defender specialist Twisted Automotive is holding its 'Autojumble' where enthusiasts will find both used and new take-off parts to refresh, repair, or upgrade their vehicle.

The Twisted Autojumble will be at the business’s factory, in Sussex Court, Thirsk, between 10am and 2pm, on Sunday, May 29.

The event is open to the public and doesn’t require booking or a ticket, providing a rare opportunity for owners and fans of the iconic Defender to source and buy vehicle parts and seek expert advice.

Twisted Automotive founder Charles Fawcett said: “We are excited to announce the next Twisted Autojumble.

“This is our second time organising the event as an opportunity for the Defender community to come together and find the parts to make upgrades, refresh or repair their Defender – or simply meet like-minded enthusiasts.

“We're excited to invite all owners and admirers of Defender to the event, where they’ll be able to explore the factory in Thirsk and purchase items.

“The Twisted team will be on hand on the day to offer an insight and advice on all things Defender and have a good old-fashioned Yorkshire haggle.”

The ‘Twisted Autojumble’ is a quarterly event with two more to be scheduled later in the year.

Twisted also hosts a regular Lattes and Land Rovers event, a meet-up for Land Rover Defender and 4x4 enthusiasts.

Attendees can explore current stock, gain insight from the Twisted team and enjoy an exclusive tour of the local Yorkshire countryside before treating themselves to a hot drink and breakfast.

The next event is on July 31.