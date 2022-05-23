POLICE have praised the behaviour of York City fans in the club's play-off game - but two arrests were made at the ground.
North Yorkshire Police worked with York City Football Club and the Safety Management Company (SMC) on Saturday (May 21) to provide a safe and secure match for the York City vs Boston United promotional final at the LNER Community Stadium.
Officers supported stewards in keeping the event safe for all those attending.
Police said the event passed largely without incident and officers engaged with fans from both clubs to maintain an enjoyable atmosphere.
But, two arrests were made, a 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and throwing items on to the pitch, while a 29-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly in a public place.
York Chief Inspector Fiona Willey, from North Yorkshire Police, said: “I am pleased to report that while there were a few isolated incidents, most fans had a good time and were both sensible and safe.
“It’s great news that York City football club have achieved promotion. We have built up a good working relationship with officials at the club and I look forward to continuing this into the next season.”
