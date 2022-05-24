SUPPORT for the NHS Covid vaccination programme has won recognition for a York-based mobile telecoms specialist.

Cellhire Plc won the Best IoT Application Award at the Mobile News Awards 2022 for its IoT data connectivity solution for the UK's ongoing vaccination effort.

Cellhire has provided UK and multi-network mobile data connections to more than 2,500 Covid-19 NHS England vaccination sites, enabling the sites to update patient records in real-time.

The company also received commendations for the Best Airtime Partner Portal and the Best Covid Response Initiative categories.

Best Airtime Partner Portal Commendation recognises the company's in-house Atlas SIM Management Portal, which provides a single, secure website for partners to access their entire SIM base from 40 global mobile networks supplied by Cellhire.

Partners are not limited to only UK MNOs O2, Vodafone and EE, like many competitor portals. They can manage International MNOs, UK and Global IoT Airtimes, and provision SIMs and eSIMs that have multi-IMSI functionality.

Running since 1995, the Mobile News Awards is the UK mobile channel's biggest awards event judged by impartial, independent experts.

Cellhire UK managing director, Matt Bennett said: “I am extremely proud of the Cellhire team, particularly for its at times round-the-clock dedication to the rollout and ongoing support of the mobile data connectivity part of the vaccine programme - and the success Cellhire has achieved at the Mobile News Awards.

“Covid-19 has been the single greatest public health emergency in the history of the NHS and it’s a great honour for Cellhire to be part of the backbone of the vaccine programme. The solutions that we are providing are still helping to manage the vaccination of millions of people as quickly as possible.

“The ability Cellhire has to deliver multi-network secure mobile data, quickly and at scale, is thanks to its strong global network partnerships and its robust and resilient team.

“As a direct partner of Vodafone, O2 and EE, Cellhire is keen to expand its partnerships in the channel and to that end we are actively seeking additional resellers for our partner programme," he added.

“These resellers would typically want a comms partner with a track record in providing voice, data and IoT via multiple direct network solutions that are competitive, flexible and innovative and all supported by our market-leading portal.”