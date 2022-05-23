THREE years ago, the parents of a teenager who had drowned in York launched a £45,000 appeal to buy a new rescue boat for the city’s rivers.

Kate and Stephen Ferry, whose son Sonny Ferry died at the end of a night out in York in April 2019, met York Rescue Boat volunteers at The Press’s HQ after his death and told how they wanted to help prevent more parents going through their devastating loss.

Their Sunshine Appeal raised more than £35,000, despite the pandemic, and, with offers of assistance from Acaster Marine in York and Highfield UK, it was possible or York Rescue Boat to order a new craft last year.

Now 'Spirit of Sonny,' a new, top-of-the-range boat named after the 19-year-old, has been launched on to the River Ouse.

York Rescue Boat tweeted that its volunteers spent an afternoon checking launch sites, onboard electronic systems and basic boat handling, and training will continue over the next few weeks with different crew members taking part.

The Ferrys said the boat's arrival had been a 'very emotional homecoming' for them, even though they lived quite a distance away in Rutland,

"It's quite wonderful to see the York rescue team members getting to grips with their new rescue boat," said Kate.

She said there would be an official naming and dedication ceremony to come, which they would be attending, but the date had yet to be confirmed.

"Steve and I feel so incredibly grateful to everyone that has organised, taken part in, and has donated to the Sunshine Campaign, and for the kindness, generosity and expertise of the brilliant people at Acaster Marine and Highfield UK for making the 'Spirit of Sonny' a life saving reality so much sooner than it would have been without their help," she said.

Dave Horn, senior operations manager at York Rescue Boat, said last year that its current boat was nearly 15 years old and coming to the end of its operational life, but would still be used as a crew training boat.

He said that after the pandemic hit, he had shelved all hope of ordering the new boat in the near future, but the 'fantastic drive and determination' shown by Kate, Steve, and their family and friends had made it possible.

He said the new lifeboat was being built by Highfield and was based on their Patrol 660 hull but with bespoke modifications to provide the working platform required during patrols, searches and rescues.

“The design will provide better seating for the crew, a working area capable of taking a basket stretcher, improved sonar, radio and electronics suite, greater towing capability and a more reliable and environmentally friendly engine," he added.