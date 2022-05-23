Disgraced former Tory MP Imran Ahmad Khan, 48, has been jailed for 18 months at Southwark Crown Court for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy in 2008.
The 48-year-old was expelled from the Conservative Party and resigned, triggering a by-election in Wakefield, West Yorkshire, after he was found guilty last month following a trial.
The jury heard how he forced the then teenager to drink gin and tonic and asked him to watch pornography before the attack at a house in Staffordshire following a party in January 2008.
The victim, now 29, said he was left feeling “scared, vulnerable, numb, shocked and surprised” after Khan, then 34, touched his feet and legs, coming within “a hair’s breadth” of his privates, as he went to sleep in a top bunkbed.
Khan, who denied sexual assault, was jailed for 18 months at Southwark Crown Court on Monday by Mr Justice Baker.
Mr Justice Baker said he had shown no remorse, adding: “The only regret you feel is towards yourself for having found yourself in the predicament you face as a result of your actions some 14 years ago.”
