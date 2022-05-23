A University of York academic has helped deliver vital aid and medical supplies to the Poland-Ukraine border.

Dr Alexei Daletskii, from the University’s Department of Mathematics, has twice completed the 2,800 mile round trip to the border, delivering nearly £6,000 worth of humanitarian aid and a pick-up truck to Ukrainian volunteers.

Dr Daletskii is part of a small group of multinational volunteers, mostly based in Selby, who have collected donations, bought supplies and transported them to Ukraine.

Now, Dr Daletskii - who graduated from Kyiv University - and his fellow volunteers are planning another trip, which they are raising funds towards.

Dr Daletskii said: “Our ambition is to buy another pickup truck and fill it with supplies.

“We work with particular people in Ukraine, whom we know personally, thus avoiding the bureaucracy and distribution problems big charities encounter.

“The people we work with are so committed, and it’s a real privilege to work with them. It was good to see happy smiles on their faces when they collected the truck.

“I would like to thank my colleagues for their generous donations so far. We are now starting a new round of fundraising, so if anyone would like to help, please visit our crowdfunding page.”

The JustGiving page has been created by Victoria Allan, which has raised more than £8,000 of the £15,000 they seek.

Victoria said on social media her group of volunteers include a gardener, psychologist, maths professor, environmental sciences professor, shop manager and charity coordinator, photographer, parents and “many others who have Ukraine in their hearts and deep roots.”

She continued: “On the first day of the war all of us got shocked as much as many other people all over the world and as much as we wanted to change the impossible we couldn’t do it. Instead we found the way how we could channel all our emotional energy and grief into something caring, supporting and empowering. We built upon the relationships we had in Ukraine and established a direct path of specifically ordered goods to be delivered right into the hands of Ukrainian heroes who have been defending their homeland from day one.

“So far, we’ve managed to deliver 4 vans and one car full of goods, and 3 vehicles to Iryna, our direct contact, volunteer, wife of a soldier, mother, environmental sciences professor and just a human being with a big, brave and beautiful Ukrainian heart, she has been extremely dedicated to the cause and keeps updating us on the needs of the people.”

Victoria added the fundraising would connect with ordinary Ukrainians and they could not manage without people’s support.

Donations can be made at: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/victoria-allan-1