A MEMBER of staff has been injured during an armed robbery involving a knifeman at a York store.

North Yorkshire Police said a man entered the Coop store in Beckfield Lane, Acomb, and threatened a member of staff with a knife last Friday evening.

A spokesperson said the robbery happened at about 9.20pm, when the man ordered the employee to give him money from the till.

"He left the store with a small amount of cash and some cigarettes," they said.

"A member of staff suffered a cut to her hand during the incident."

The spokesperson said officers were carrying out extensive inquiries in a bid to locate the suspect, and they appealed to anyone who was in the store on Friday night, and who has not yet spoken to the police, to get in touch.

They said witnesses should phone 101 and pass information quoting incident number 12220086580 or, if they preferred to remain anonymous, they could pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

It's been reported that armed police and a police dog were involved in a major police response to the robbery.