JOHN DEACEY is looking to add new players at Tadcaster Albion but admits that he faces stern competition from local clubs with larger budgets.

Deacey replaced Paul Quinn as Tadcaster manager in October, with Albion sitting bottom of the Pitching Northern Premier League east.

The former Bradford (Park Avenue) boss eventually guided the Brewers to a safe 14th-placed finish.

After signing a deal for next season alongside assistant Andy Monkhouse last week, Deacey’s attentions now turn to the new campaign.

“We are looking for people who really want to play for Tadcaster Albion so that we can be even more competitive,” he enthused.

“We are realists and we know that the teams around us, such as Farsley Celtic and Guiseley, have much larger budgets.

“We are also looking to bring in some new faces. It is hard work as there is a lot of competition in this area with bigger clubs trying to attract players.

“We want success for Tadcaster Albion but we want to achieve that the correct way by playing better football and developing younger players, people like Jack Carr and Kieran Burton.

“It is not our intention to make loads of changes. We have a young side and many of them will develop into better players.

“We have invited all of the squad from the end of last season to stay on and I have started to arrange meetings over the next week to discuss the future.

“It is an exciting time for Tadcaster Albion.”

Albion were unable to end their campaign on a positive note, losing 3-0 at home against Yorkshire Amateur.

They were, though, able to finish seven points above Frickley Athletic in 18th place, securing their safety for next term.

“Last season was obviously a difficult one for a variety of reasons and we had a lot to do behind the scenes,” noted Deacey.

“We had to solve problems as they arose and tweaking what we had went a long way to our points tally.”