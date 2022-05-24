A JUBILEE BEACON will be lit at a popular York fair and festival.

York Spring Fair & Food Festival has announced that they will celebrate the Jubilee by lighting a beacon at York Racecourse.

The beacon is one of thousands being lit in the UK and the Commonwealth, and forms part of the official programme announced by Buckingham Palace for the Jubilee Weekend.

The beacon will be lit on June 2 at 9.45pm in the Clocktower Enclosure at the racecourse, as part of the York Spring Fair & Food Festival.

It will be one of over 2,000 lit by charities, communities, and faith groups all over the UK.

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Beacons and Associated Activities have been created and organised by Pageantmaster Bruno Peek and his team.

Bruno Peek said: “(The beacons) will enable local communities to join together to pay tribute to Her Majesty as part of the official programme of events."

Co-organiser of the event, Johnny Cooper said: “We are proud to be part of this momentous celebration.

“It is only appropriate that this unique milestone in history is marked with beacons and music.

“We are honoured to be part of this special event for Her Majesty, The Queen’s 70th year as our Monarch and Head of the Commonwealth on her Platinum Jubilee.”

More information can be found at: https://www.yorkspringfair.co.uk/