A HOSPICE in North Yorkshire has unveiled its fundraising trek destination for 2023 - and is inviting people to an information event to find out more.
Saint Catherine's is inviting supporters to join them for the "trip of a lifetime" to the Albanian Alps from September 24 - 29, 2023.
A trek information evening will be held on Tuesday June 7 from 6-8pm at Scarborough Rugby Club upstairs in the Qdos suite.
Susan Stephenson, communications and marketing manager at the hospice, said: “We hope that you can join us. We would love to be able to tell you more about this exciting adventure and please feel free to bring your friends and family along too.
“There will be representatives from Saint Catherine’s who will be on hand to give a presentation, talk through the itinerary and answer any questions. It’s your chance to find out more information about this once in a lifetime trip.”
The cost to secure your place is £325 and you will need to raise £2,445 in sponsorship. Fundraising tips, event support, materials and event marketing assistance can all be provided by the team at Saint Catherine’s.
To find out more, visit the Saint Catherine's Hospice website.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here