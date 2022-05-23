A FIFTH-generation family bedmaker has donated136 mattresses to the humanitarian aid effort for Ukraine.

Harrison Spinks which has a farm in Bolton Percy, near York, and has expanded into farmland in Ryther, lent support through the International Charity Fund For Ukraine.

The Fund transports goods to Ukraine where the single, double and king size mattresses will be distributed in hospitals in Kyiv and refugee accommodation.

Ukrainian native Olena Todd, a buyer at Harrison Spinks who moved to the UK in 2002, said: “As the conflict broke out in Ukraine, my managers approached me to see how they could help.

"When I heard about the number of mattresses Harrison Spinks would be donating, I felt completely overwhelmed and extremely proud.

"I have friends and family who are currently fighting in the Ukrainian army and volunteering to help civilians, so I know this donation will mean a huge amount to them.”

The donation follows a recent number of charitable contributions made by the bedmaker, including mattress donations to Yorkshire-based charities Zarach and St George’s Crypt, and Liverpool-based not-for-profit FRC Group.

Nick Booth, managing director at Harrison Spinks, said: “As a socially-responsible business we have been fortunate enough to be able to make a number of recent charitable donations both in the UK and abroad.

“I’m incredibly proud of our team for supporting Olena throughout this difficult time and for arranging a donation of mattresses to her home country. We’re also grateful to Olena for bringing The International Charity Fund For Ukraine to our attention."

The news comes after Harrison Spinks became the UK’s largest grower of industrial hemp after expanding into its new farmland in Ryther which spans 80 acres and will be used to increase the company’s production to more than 1,000 tonnes of hemp straw annually.

The firm is investing in its hemp production to support its growth and sustainability plans.