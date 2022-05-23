A CCTV image has been released of a man police want to speak to after fuel was stolen from a garage.
North Yorkshire Police say the theft happened on April 2 when a vehicle was filled with £80 worth of diesel at the Sainsbury’s filling station on Falsgrave Road in Scarborough and the driver drove away without paying for it.
A police spokesperson said: "Officers want to speak to the man in the image as he may have information that could help their investigation.
"Anyone who can help to identify the man should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Matt Philpott.
"You can also email matthew.philpott@northyorkshire.police.uk If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
"Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220055613
"Officers have made enquiries using the registration number of the vehicle, however this has not led to identifying the person in the image."
