A York axe throwing venue has scrapped its bid to sell alcohol to participants.

The Hilt, in Goodramgate, had asked City of York Council to remove its current licensing conditions, which restrict the sale of alcohol until after people have finished their session.

But after national media coverage, bosses decided to withdraw their application before it could be considered by councillors.

Director Josh Goodwin said: “The Hilt team has voluntarily withdrawn our application from consideration, up until the time that we can more completely demonstrate its experience value and public safety.

“Axe throwing is still a relatively new social/entertainment concept in the UK, and as one of the country’s first operations, we are no strangers to people asking questions.”

The initial application stated that The Hilt’s management feared losing out to other axe throwing venues because they had more relaxed licensing conditions.

North Yorkshire Police (NYP) and the council’s environmental health protection officer objected to the application on safety grounds.

Police sergeant Jackie Booth, force licensing manager for NYP, said only one other axe throwing venue in the county – in Craven – had permission to sell alcohol, with the same conditions The Hilt currently has.

The venue, which describes itself as “an immersive Viking axe throwing experience”, said they’d had no accidents since opening in September 2019.

Mr Goodwin added: “We’ll continue to find ways to promote experiences that encourage fun and social behaviour, in a setting appropriate for the broadest range of people possible.

“We’re grateful for all the feedback and will continue to tune our experience in a way that makes others comfortable.”