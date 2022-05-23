FORMER friends who went to a popular York secondary school in the 1980s are looking to reunite.

It is now 40 years since the class of 1982 left Huntington School and a date has been set later this Summer for a big class reunion.

Organiser, Robin Benson, said: "We are looking to spread the word and invite all our classmates to come and reunite the class of 1982 for an evening to meet up,share stories and experiences or just to say "hello"."

The date of the reunion is Saturday, July 9 and it's naturally being held at the school.

Robin said: "If you would like to attend and buy a ticket at £7 each please email me at rdb8@hotmail.com

"We will be having two tours of the school as it's changed a bit since we were last there.

"Tour one will be between 4.30pm and 5.30pm and tour two takes place from 5.30pm-6.30pm.

"There will be a bar and a pizza truck for refreshments.

"Hope to see you there!"