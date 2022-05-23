COUNCIL bosses in York are to spend almost £5 million in the next year on road repairs – everything from filling in potholes to patching worn stretches of road and improving pavements.

Ward committees will also share in a further £250,000 to spend on local improvements. And the council will also be able to make use of £2.2 million from central government funds to spend on highways maintenance - though that has been slashed from £4m in 2020/21, the authority says.