COUNCIL bosses in York are to spend almost £5 million in the next year on road repairs – everything from filling in potholes to patching worn stretches of road and improving pavements.
Ward committees will also share in a further £250,000 to spend on local improvements. And the council will also be able to make use of £2.2 million from central government funds to spend on highways maintenance - though that has been slashed from £4m in 2020/21, the authority says.
In addition to roads spending, about £1.2m will be spent upgrading outdated traffic signals, £644,000 will be invested in replacing street lights, £900,000 will go on maintaining drains, and there will be money for the maintenance of York’s historic city walls.
The figures are detailed in the council’s 'Annual Maintenance Report' for 2022/23, published this month.
This sets out the work planned over the next year to maintain about 1,000 miles of adopted highway, 43,000 gullies and 23,000 street lights, as well as traffic signals and the city’s historic walls.
Councillor Anne Hook, the deputy leader of the Liberal Democrat group on City of York Council, said: “The maintenance and repair of our transport network is key to making travel safe and convenient for all whether they are driving, cycling, scooting or walking.
“Whilst the Government continues to fail local councils and slash road maintenance budgets, Lib Dem councillors are investing in our resident’s priorities. This year’s programme will see the available funding targeted to ensure road conditions and various other city infrastructure is maintained and improved, benefiting residents as well as businesses.”
Here's where money on roads and pavements will be spent:
ROAD MAINTENANCE:
- Towthorpe Moor Lane, from Strensall Road to Waste site: £296,000
- Holtby Lane – Holtby: £297,000
- A1079, Hull Road, dual carriageway section: £230,000
- Bishopthorpe Road: £140,500
- Vesper Walk: £55,500
- Brecks Lane: £59,500
- Marygate: £250,000
- The Green (Westfield), Acomb: £200,000
- Moor Lane: £222,000
- A59 Harrogate Road (design): £25,500
- Barbican Road: £111,500 ‘23/24
- 'Design works (prelims)’: £254,500
- TOTAL: £2,142,000
'PATCHING'
- Lady Road, Clifton: £33,000
- Corner Close, Wigginton: £30,000
- Burton Stone Lane: £90,500
- St Marks Grove: £90,000
- Don Avenue: £32,000
- Wetherby Road, Rufforth village to Mill Lane: £72,500
- Burlands Lane: £101,500
- Bradley Lane: £130,500
- St Giles Way: £82,000
- Beech Grove: £119,500
- Common Lane, Dunnington: £83,000
- TOTAL: £864,500
FOOTPATH/ PAVEMENT MAINTENANCE:
- Manor Park Road: £63,000
- York Road - Carr Lane - Severus Avenue: £64,500
- Acacia Avenue – paving: £50,000
- Marygate: £176,500
- Lendal: £22,500
- Coppergate, from 3 Tuns to Low Ousegate: £31,000
- Blake Street: £7,000
- Beckfield Lane, from Boroughbridge Road to Norman Drive: £88,000
- Hamilton Drive: £50,000
- Hamilton Drive - Beech Avenue to New Lane (even side): £76,500
- Greengales Lane: £112,500
- Woolnough Avenie, junction with Carlton Avenue: £26,500
- North Lane, Wheldrake: £56,500
- Lawrence Street, outside Rook & Gaskill: £31,000
- TOTAL: £855,500
