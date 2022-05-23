PUPILS at an Acomb primary school have kicked off their Jubilee celebrations with the unveiling of a new mural.
The pupils from Poppleton Primary School worked with local artist Sam Jones to produce the Jubilee mural.
All children from the school gathered to thank Sam for her help.
Headteacher, Debbie Glover, said: "(Sam) began by gathering all of the children's ideas about what the Jubilee meant to them and she used these to create this wonderful piece of art, where every child had an opportunity to contribute.
“This wonderful mural has been a fantastic way for the children to celebrate the Queen's reign and also for the whole school community to leave a legacy for the future generations of Poppleton Road.”
The mural was made possible by Friends of Poppleton Road who work to raise money to support the children and the school.
