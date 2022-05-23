POLICE are continuing to investigate the death of a farmer in an East Yorkshire village - and have issued a fresh appeal for anyone with information to get in touch.
Henry Thirsk, a well-known Pocklington farmer and hotelier, died on a farm in Everingham, near Pocklington,just over a month ago.
Humberside Police said today that investigations were continuing to establish the circumstances of his death on April 20, which was being treated as 'unexpected.'
A spokesperson said: "We would ask anyone who has information that may assist with our inquiries to get in touch. We are particularly keen to hear from anyone that spoke to or saw Mr Thirsk on Wednesday April 20..
"You can do so by calling our non-emergency 101 line quoting log 687 of 20 April, or anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."
Mr Thirsk owned the Feathers Hotel in Pocklington and Pocklington Town FC played at the Henry Thirsk Amenity Centre, which was created on his former farmland.
The Mayor of Pocklington, Cllr Richard Bryon, said last month that his death had been 'shocking news for the town,' for which he had done a lot.
