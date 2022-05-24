A YORKSHIRE estate agent has launched free webinars to help home movers.

Preston Baker Estate Agents have launched a series of free educational webinars for people looking to move home.

A spokesperson for the estate agents said these webinars have been launched to “help home movers get the best results in the current housing market."

The monthly series started earlier this month, with the next webinar taking place on June 14.

The webinars are hosted by Preston Baker property marketing director, Peter Neal, and Preston Baker senior client services manager Angela Williams.

They will be joined by a mortgage and protection specialist from Person Baker’s financial services team.

Property marketing director, Peter Neal, said: “The response and feedback to the webinars has been incredible

“The housing market has changed considerably over the last few years, with Covid having a huge impact.

“We have lots of great insights, help and advice to offer on moving home, including help in finding properties that are not on the market.”

Client services manager, Angela Williams, said:

“We are doing these webinars to educate and support people looking to move home and show them how they can get the best outcome in the current housing market.”

You can sign up to the webinars for free at prba.uk/webcast

More information can be found at www.prestonbaker.co.uk