VISITORS to a historic house in York will be treated to a tour with a royal twist in honour of the Jubilee.
Treasurer’s House which has welcomed the Queen three times during her reign will be revealing more about those visits during tours until June 12.
The Queen's first visit to the National Trust-owned house, once home to the 19th century industrialist, Frank Green, was in March 1972, when she had a refreshment pause at the house after giving out Maundy money at York Minster.
Photo archives show her wrapped in her coat on the garden steps before she headed off to meet the people of York.
Then, in November 1988, the Queen attended a service to celebrate the restoration of the roof and vault of York Minster after the fire of 1984 ravaged the building, and lunched with guests at Treasurer’s House.
In July 2000 the Monarch and Prince Phillip enjoyed private dining at the house during a whistle-stop visit to the city.
They also visited the Assembly Rooms for an exhibition celebrating York’s heritage and released 500 balloons from Museum Gardens.
