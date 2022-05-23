YORK'S bid to become the home of Great British Railways (GBR) has won backing from the Science Museum Group, which includes York's National Railway Museum.
With just days to go until the expected announcement of a shortlist of potential locations, Group chair Dame Mary Archer has written to Transport Secretary Grant Shapps to support York’s bid.
She said success for York would be a “catalyst for levelling-up across the North,” creating a “pipeline of highly skilled people."
She said:“Our museums are driven by a mission to inspire the next generation of scientists, inventors and engineers – precisely the people who will be so important to improving and innovating on our railways. "A strong partnership in York between the NRM, GBR, local schools, colleges and universities can deliver on that mission and provide a pipeline of highly skilled people not only for the GBR, but for our wider rail and professional services industry too."
Mr Shapps launched a competition last October to find the home for the new organisation, which will absorb Network Rail and own the national rail infrastructure, receive ticket revenues, run and plan the network and set fares and timetables. More than 40 towns and cities have submitted a bid to become its home.
