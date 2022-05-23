A COLLEGE near York rallied together to collect donations for local and national charities that are on the ground providing support to people who have been affected by the Ukraine crisis.

Significant donations have been made by staff at Selby College for the Big Communitea in Selby and The Salvation Army, which included clothes, footwear, underwear, first aid kits, toiletries, batteries, torches and more.

Once they had received donations from across the Selby District, Big Communitea delivered these items into the hands of Ukrainian refugees after a 30-hour drive, as well as other essential goods such as food, water and money.

Margarita Poluboczek, store manager at the Big Commuintea, said: “The generosity the people of Selby College and the Selby community have shown throughout the Ukraine crisis has been astounding. Shortly after publishing the Go Fund Me page, we received a flood of donations as well as people offering their help.

“This enabled us to place the donations directly into the hands of those who need it most. The volunteers who made the trip are also mental health trained and speak various languages, which meant that we could offer them emotional support during the crisis. For a small mental health charity in Selby, we have been able to do something tremendous with the help of the local community."

Based in Selby, the Big Communitea is a low-level early intervention mental health support network which is made up of members of the local community.

The college also installed a Salvation Army donation bank onsite earlier this year, which has received a great number of donations from staff so far.

Gail Clayton, property services coordinator at Selby College, who organised the donation bank onsite, said: “As a college, we always aim to do our bit to support our local and wider community - especially at times of crisis such as now, as we see the tragic events in Ukraine unfold.

"Having the Salvation Army donation bank onsite is a great way to ensure that items staff and students no longer want can go to those who need it the most, whilst promoting sustainability."

The Salvation Army is currently helping people displaced by the crisis in Ukraine, providing emergency accommodation, hot meals and drinks, personal hygiene items and bedding.

To make a donation on the Go Fund Me page, visit: https://bit.ly/3lAUzba

Find out more about The Salvation Army’s work in Ukraine on the charity's website.

Selby College is a highly rated college in the heart of North Yorkshire, providing education and training opportunities for students aged 16 right up to 70 and over. Learners from all over Yorkshire and the Humber travel to the college, which employs more than 200 teaching and support staff.