TWO firms in York are toasting success at awards which celebrate the region’s best accountancy firms.

Hunter Gee Holroyd was named Independent Firm of the Year for the second year at the 2022 Yorkshire Accountancy Awards.

For the category, firms had to demonstrate appreciation or recognition by clients, client initiatives that set the firm apart, contribution to the business community and recognition received from other firms.

Judges said: “Hunter Gee Holroyd excels on all fronts and ticks every box. Its focus on technology is serving it well, as are incredibly strong initiatives for clients that go above and beyond the norm.”

The firm, which has offices in York, Easingwold and Filey, looks after a range of owner-managed and family-owned businesses from small start-ups to medium-size companies.

Mark Grewer, managing director, said the accolade was 'fantastic recognition', particularly given the high calibre of competition and the recent challenges.

"While the pandemic may have meant a temporary change to our working environments, our clients have required our support and advice more than ever and we made it our mission to quickly adapt.

"Our ability to react swiftly and our continued commitment to investment within the region, combined with the strength of our team, has ensured we are able to deliver exceptional client service and remain focused on the future, with further growth and additional recruitment planned."

Meanwhile, business advisory and accountants Fortus scooped two awards.

Director Andy Northern, who joined Fortus in 2020 and manages the York office of 25 people, was named partner of the year, praised as an ‘innovative practitioner who strives to do things differently'.

Accounts manager Laura O’Regan was hailed a ‘rising star’, recognised as a 'shining example for others to follow’.

The awards follow other recent successes for Fortus which has seen revenues grow by 30 per cent and has increased headcount across its York and Scarborough offices by 20 employees in the last 12 months.

Andy supports businesses of all sizes to structure their personal and business affairs in the most tax-efficient manner and he is a keen advocate of the company’s 'One Team many Talents' ethos, bringing together people to ensure a joined-up approach and collective sharing of ideas.

He said: “While I’m still in the early stages of being partner at Fortus, being recognised for my contributions to the success of the organisation over the last year has been a real highlight.”

Laura manages an extensive portfolio of clients across a variety of industries in the SME and owner-managed space in York and the wider Yorkshire region.

She’s also a member of the Fortus Employee Board (FORUS), which she joined just one month into her role with the company.

Laura added: “"To have been recognised for doing a job I love is something I’m hugely proud of. I’ve always been driven by the development of others and putting our York and Scarborough offices on the map.”

Craig Herbert, executive director at Fortus, said: “The awards for both Andy and Laura are a significant recognition of the work they’ve done but also the impressive journey that Fortus has been on in Yorkshire and we’re extremely proud of them and the whole Fortus team."