POLICE were called to a North Yorkshire school after an ‘angry and frustrated’ parent entered the premises without permission and said he was ‘going to get’ a student.

Outwood Academy at Easingwold said the man ‘let their frustrations get the better of them rather than allowing the school time to investigate a situation' and appealed for parents to let it deal with issues.

North Yorkshire Police said it received a report on April 29 that a person had gained unauthorised entry to the school at Easingwold and threatened members of staff.

"Officers attended and helped to diffuse the situation," said a spokesperson.

"An investigation is ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident. No arrests have been made."

A spokesperson for the school said no threats were made to staff. They said they appreciated any concerns parents might have but wanted to reassure everyone that the safety of students was their first priority.

They said: "Unfortunately, a parent entered reception and was acting in a frustrated and loud manner.

"The parent then made their way into the school building. The parent was accompanied by staff at all times.

"Students managed the situation in a very sensible manner. We would like to take this opportunity to appeal to parents to please act responsibly, as actions like this cause nothing but disruption to the students' education."

The spokesperson denied rumours that children were evacuated from the school into the playground, saying that those who were on lunch were asked to move away from where the man was.

Asked about rumours that the man was raising concerns that his child was being bullied, they said he was 'clearly angry and frustrated.'

They said: "He said he was looking for someone. No threats were made to staff. He said he was going to get a student and when another student involved themselves into the situation he was going to get them as well.

"Sadly, the parent let their frustrations get the better of them rather than allowing the school time to investigate a situation that had occurred before lunch.

"Parents must give schools the opportunity to deal with issues properly. It is not helpful when parents enter school to sort out students.

"It is always important that adults role model respectful and responsible adult behaviour for young people."

Parents received a text after the incident, saying: "We've had a situation this lunch at school that I would like to inform you about. Towards the end of lunch an unknown adult entered the school site.

"Senior leaders acted swiftly and the police were called and the situation was dealt with appropriately. All students are safe."