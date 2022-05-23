YORK College hopes to keep using a marquee it has erected for teaching during the pandemic.
The planning application to City of York Council said whilst online learning allowed theory elements of its courses to continue, practical parts of courses have suffered, due to the need for social distancing restricting the number of exercises that can be taken at one time.
It continued: "There is a large demand for practical learning space and assessments associated with the construction related courses such as bricklaying, joinery and electrical.
"In response to this, the College have hired the use of a temporary marquee to support the construction centre practical course elements.
"The impact on practical learning and assessments will continue and the College intends to accelerate the practical aspects using marquees.
"This is a temporary measure and planned to be in situ until July 2022 (now Sept 2023)."
The application added Covid-19 continues to affect the college, which wishes to keep using marquees to support practical learning.
"At present, the College are looking into options for a permanent solution whereby an application for an extension is to be submitted to York Council.
"The College wish to extend the decision date for having the marquees in use until the end of September 2023."
