A CYCLIST had to be taken to hospital after they were knocked off their bike by a 4x4 vehicle.

The incident happened on Raskelf Road near Thornton Bridge at around 1.15pm on Friday May 20, when a 52 year old man was knocked off his pedal cycle by a 4x4 type vehicle towing a trailer.

The vehicle did not stop at the scene and continued towards Thornton Bridge.

The cyclist was taken to hospital by ambulance where he was treated for his injuries and discharged later that day, police said.

North Yorkshire Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident. In particular, officers are appealing for information from any further witnesses who may have seen the 4x4 towing a trailer which came from the Helperby direction or anyone one who may have dashcam footage of the vehicle prior to or after the incident.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email: chris.graham-marlow@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for TC1639 Chris Graham-Marlow.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220086331 when passing on any details.