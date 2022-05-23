CHANGES are being made to City of York Council’s executive team.

Councillor Ashley Mason becomes the new portfolio holder for economy and strategic planning, drawing on his knowledge of the city’s business community and experience as a small business owner.

As well as representing Dringhouses and Woodthorpe, Cllr Mason is also the health services manager at St. Peter’s School and has spent the last year as the Sheriff of York.

During his tenure, he has helped to raise money for the Lord Mayor’s charities, York Mind, Safe and Sound Homes (SASH) UK and The Wilberforce Trust.

Cllr Andrew Waller, a former council leader, will become the executive member for children, young people and education, bringing his 31 years experience as a school governor to the role.

Cllr Ian Cuthbertson, who has held the role for three years, is leaving the executive to serve as chair of licensing and regulatory committee as well as taking on new roles on other council committees.

The changes and committee appointments will take effect from this week’s annual council.

Cllr Mason, said: “Having had the opportunity to engage, listen and support local businesses and entrepreneurs over the past few years, I am well aware of the challenges facing our local economy.

"It is a crucial time for our city as we continue our recovery, building a sustainable and inclusive economy.

“I look forward to taking on this role and continuing the great work started by Councillor Andrew Waller – be that on York’s long term economic strategy, attracting investment in our city or supporting small businesses to flourish.”

Cllr Waller added: "Over the past few years our local businesses have gone through unprecedented changes brought about by the pandemic

"I am grateful of the work by the council teams and partners during that difficult period, supporting jobs and our local economy. There are plenty of challenges as well as opportunities facing our city, so I wish Ashley the best of luck in his new role."

Cllr Cuthbertson said: “The past few years have posed significant challenges for children’s social services, for schools and our support staff both in dealing with Covid and in making big changes to our working arrangements.

"In 2020, I also found myself dealing with a serious health problem, but our amazing NHS helped me to overcome it.

"I am enormously proud of the work we have been able to carry out to improve children’s services in the city and also of our very capable staff.

"While I look forward to taking on new roles and challenges at the council, I also wish Andrew the best of luck in his own new role. His experience will be important in making sure that our service improvement journey continues at pace, and I will of course support him in any way I can.”

Cllr Keith Aspden, council leader, said: “Our thanks go to Ian for his hard work as part of the Executive team since 2019. From tackling the attainment gap through Early Talk for York, to delivering the Disabled Children’s Centre of Excellence and supporting the service and teams through the pandemic, there is a great deal of outstanding work he should be very proud of.

“The executive team will continue to work hard on delivering for York, which is paramount at this challenging time.

"The last three years of stable leadership has seen this administration deliver unprecedented investment in social care, tackle climate change, invest in our communities and mark major progress in city projects from housing delivery to York Central, bringing jobs and investment to the city. Our focus will remain on our communities and residents’ priorities led by this experienced and determined executive team."

Executive team for 2022/23:

• Leader and Policy, Strategy and Partnerships: Cllr Keith Aspden

• Deputy Leader and Transport: Cllr Andy D’Agorne

• Adult Social Care and Public Health: Cllr Carol Runciman

• Culture, Leisure and Tourism: Cllr Darryl Smalley

• Children, Young People and Education: Cllr Andrew Waller

• Economy and Strategic Planning: Cllr Ashley Mason

• Environment and Climate Change: Cllr Paula Widdowson

• Finance and Major Projects: Cllr Nigel Ayre

• Housing and Safer Communities: Cllr Denise Craghill