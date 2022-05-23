STAFF from a care home braved an ice bucket challenge to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Society as part of Dementia Action Week.
Residents, their relatives and staff from Boroughbridge Manor were all very supportive of staff members Tom, Iain and Rob - and were there to cheer on the participants as they began the fundraising challenge.
The team who took on the challenge said: "Taking part in this challenge has been a huge amount of fun and everyone at the home has been behind us all the way. It’s for such an important cause.
"We are very glad to be able to do our bit to raise further awareness and money for a charity so close to our hearts."
The team raised a grand total of £230 by completing the ice bucket challenge, all of which will be donated to the Alzheimer's Society.
The aim of Dementia Action Week is to take action and improve the lives of people living with dementia.
