COUNCILLORS in the East Riding of Yorkshire have launched a grant scheme to support those most in need with the rise in energy bills and food.
The Household Support Fund will aim to support pensioners who are in receipt of council tax support and in receipt of a disability-related benefit, as well as other households in receipt of council tax support that have a high barrier to work, which includes those in receipt of disability-related benefits, carers, and lone parents with children under five.
Councillor John Holtby, the council's portfolio holder for corporate service, revenues and benefits, said: “The council recognises the pressures many households are facing due to the rise in living costs and are delighted to be able to provide support to households across the East Riding that are most in need. The grants will help residents with food, energy bills and other essentials.”
Any households that are experiencing financial difficulties, but do not meet the criteria for the Household Support Fund, may alternatively be entitled to support from the council’s emergency assistance scheme.
The council will contact eligible households during May and June to advise them how much funding they will receive and how it will be paid to them.
