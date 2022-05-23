COUNCILLORS in the East Riding of Yorkshire have launched a grant scheme to support those most in need with the rise in energy bills and food.

The Household Support Fund will aim to support pensioners who are in receipt of council tax support and in receipt of a disability-related benefit, as well as other households in receipt of council tax support that have a high barrier to work, which includes those in receipt of disability-related benefits, carers, and lone parents with children under five.