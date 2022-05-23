EMERGENCY services were called in after reports of someone on the roof of a building.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called in by the police shortly before midnight last night (May 22) to The Crescent in Selby after reports someone had scaled scaffolding and was on the rooftop.
A spokesman for the service said: "A crew from Selby responded to a request from police to assist searching for an individual believed to be on the roof of a property.
"Crews assisted the police in searching the roof using a 9m ladder and lighting.
"They also carried out a full search of scaffolding for the individual.
"No one was located by fire crews.
"The incident was left in the hands of the police."
