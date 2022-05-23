POLICE have been out in force in York.
Specially trained officers were out talking to members of the public as part of a traffic operation.
Officers were carrying out spot checks close to York Minster in Duncombe Place over the weekend.
A police spokesman said: "We carried out a traffic operation in York city centre with York Specials checking vehicle documents of delivery drivers.
"The message is: if you come to York to deliver food, expect to be stopped to provide your licence and insurance documents."
