POLICE have been out in force in York.

Specially trained officers were out talking to members of the public as part of a traffic operation.

Officers were carrying out spot checks close to York Minster in Duncombe Place over the weekend.

A police spokesman said: "We carried out a traffic operation in York city centre with York Specials checking vehicle documents of delivery drivers.

"The message is: if you come to York to deliver food, expect to be stopped to provide your licence and insurance documents."