A YORK mother who launched a charity after her daughter died of a brain tumour 27 years ago - and has seen it grow to support musical activities with children in hospices, schools and hospitals all over the UK - is set to step down as director.

Lesley Schatzberger set up Jessie’s Fund in 1995, initially to help her daughter Jessica George travel to the United States to receive treatment for the inoperable tumour, but she died before she could go.

Her family wanted to use the money raised to benefit other children, and so the fund became a charity in Jessica's memory to bring music to children at Martin House Hospice, Boston Spa.

Lesley said recently: "When we made our first purchase of a modest collection of musical instruments for a children’s hospice we could never have known that, almost three decades later, we would be supporting musical activities with children in hospices, schools and hospitals all over the UK, giving thousands of children with complex needs the chance to communicate through music.

"Everything we have achieved has been possible because we have enjoyed loyal and generous support from so many people and organisations, and we are grateful that we continue to do so."

But she said the time had come for her to start the process of stepping down from running the charity and to look forward to an 'invigorating' new phase.

"We will be appointing an executive director who will take over the reins in November," she said.

"I will continue to be involved in the charity, as founder, but will be handing over its day-to-day organisation to my successor. We plan to announce in September who will be leading us into the future."

Lesley said the difference Jessie’s Fund had made to her and her family had been 'nothing less than profound.'

She said: "I have learnt so much about humanity and gained a range of skills which I could never even have imagined when I lived life purely as a musician.

"Most important of all, I have learnt that the children and young people we have worked with over all these years, and those whom we will help in the future, are extraordinary and inspiring, and deserve the very best that life can offer them."

She said Jessie’s Fund was in safe hands, with a supportive Board of Trustees and Advisers, and an excellent small team in the office.

"I am looking forward to seeing how things unfold when we start the next phase of our journey towards the end of this year, and I’m sure that, whilst we will continue the scope of our work as it is today, the Jessie’s Fund of tomorrow will embrace pastures new and reach many more children and young people."