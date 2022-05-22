THE safety of cyclists on York's busy Fulford Road has been boosted with the extension of a shared path for both pedestrians and cyclists.
A shared path that previously ran to the front of Imphal Barracks from the Hospital Fields Road junction has been extended to just beyond Kilburn Road.
This takes it past the entrance to both York Police Station and the new Student Roost student housing complex, Frederick House.
The works has been funded by the developers of the student accommodation to make it easy for the new students to cycle, without either crossing the main road twice or riding illegally on the path,said Cllr Andy DAgorne, Fishergate councillor and executive member for transport on City of York Council.
The shared path ends near a pelican crossing which is currently intended for pedestrians only but Cllr D'Agorne said he thought a council funded scheme was planned to convert it to a toucan crossing.
He said this would enable cyclists to cross the road safely to cycle into town on the road or onto Alma Terrace to get to the riverside paths.
