GERMAN public employees had Harry Potter and food and drink on their mind when they made an official visit to York.
The party of 15 staff from the Government of Munster took to two wheels to explore their city's British twin.
They also carried out research projects in a variety of subjects.
They included accessibility for tourists with disabilities, child friendliness at tourist attractions, the culture of food and drinking in York, the relationship between Harry Potter and the city, and the differences between farming in York and in Münster..
The visit was the fourth in a series by staff from the German city's government.
The trips to Yorkshire are organised to improve cultural relationships and international communication and language skills.
For this visit, the Germans used a tandem and bikes hired at social enterprise Get Cycling in Hospital Fields Road, Fulford, to explore some of the city's scenic cycle routes.
They rode over Millennium Bridge and also used cycle routes towards the University of York.
Off the bikes, they took part in skills training at York Associates International, which has more than 35 years' experience in English and international communication.
