A NEW 368-bed student accommodation complex in York is already fully booked - even though it's still being built.

Frederick House is being built on the site of the former Shepherd Construction HQ in Fulford Road, next to York Police Station.

The accommodation blocks will be just a 10 minute walk for students across Walmgate Stray from the University of York campus.

The 'Student Roost' accommodation ranges from a shared flat or townhouse to independent living in a studio, with rent costing as much as £219 per week.

The complex boasts a fitness suite, games room, cinema, study space and private courtyard.

It is due to open in September but every room has been snapped up, with signs outside the site saying: "Oops, you just missed out. Our student accommodation is fully booked. Sign up to our waiting list and be the first to hear."

The University of York's vice-chancellor said earlier this week that there had been a “very significant shift in student housing preferences,” which meant that more young people were looking for managed accommodation blocks.

Professor Charlie Jeffery said the university was going to need more space for student accommodation in the coming years.

His comments, made at York’s Local Plan examination hearings, came as a debate rages on the city council about how much space is being given over to purpose-built student accommodation and the student / local mix in residential streets.

Prof Jeffery said his institution had seen a significant growth in demand for places from both international and domestic students since 2018.

He said: “International students tend to prefer managed accommodation in residences. And we’re seeing growing demand for managed accommodation also among home undergraduate students beyond the traditional first year in halls, not least because of a tightening of private sector housing supply in the city – so we are going to need to build more residences.”

Prof Jeffery told the Local Plan inspectors that the university was booming despite Covid, but that its future plans could be hindered if the council does not give it enough room to grow.