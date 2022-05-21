Live

LIVE BLOG: York City v Boston United (Play-off final)

By James O'Reilly

  • York City take on Boston United at the LNER Community Stadium in the final of the Vanarama National League North play-offs. Can City finally return to the National League after five years in the sixth tier of English football? Minute by minute updates from 3pm.

0 Comments
Loading...

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos