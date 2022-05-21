LOUD bangs sparked a major police search for armed people in a North Yorkshire town yesterday evening.

Officers were out in force, including specialist firearms officers, and a police helicopter also took part in the operation which lasted for two and a half hours.

A police spokesman said it began when members of the public reported hearing several "loud bangs" in eastern Harrogate at 5pm.

Officers responded by immediately starting an extensive search in the Pinewoods part of the town.

They did not find anyone with a weapon and finished their operations just before 7.30pm.

A police spokesman said: "We would like to thank the members of the public that made the initial report as we believe this was made with good intent.

"We take all reports of this nature extremely seriously.

The significant police presence was put in place to enable us to search a large area and safely conclude the incident.”