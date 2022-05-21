BORIS Johnson has been invited to attend Jubilee celebrations at the North Yorkshire village where his Government wants to house 1,500 migrants.

A campaigner against the proposal has written to the Prime Minister under a pseudonym urging him to visit Linton-on-Ouse.

The Government plans to house asylum seekers at the former RAF Linton-on-Ouse base in the village while their applications to stay in the UK are processed.

The first of 1,500 male migrants are expected to arrive by the end of the month in the village of 700 people.

The campaigner writes: "I’m dropping you a line because we in Linton would be delighted if you and Carrie could attend our Jubilee celebrations.

"There will partying all day long!

"You’ll also be able to see first-hand how well 1,500 young men will fit into our tiny village."

En route, writes "Eustace Velveteen", Mr Johnson can look at other sites used for asylum seekers, which the letter writer claims have all been failures.

The campaigner tells the PM among the attractions will be a tug-of-war between "democracy" and "autocracy" that he could take part in and makes other suggestions on how he could play a part in the celebrations.