The middle aisle of both Aldi and Lidl is popular with shoppers keen to find a bargain on anything from garden furniture to pet essentials.

Whether it’s Aldi’s Specialbuys or Lidl’s Middle of Lidl, the latest offers are always worth checking out and there are some fantastic buys from Sunday, May 22.

Let's take a look at some of the items you can buy this week.

Aldi Specialbuys

This Sunday at Aldi you can get all the summer must have's from ice cream makers to outdoor rugs.

If you're an avid ice cream fan then the Ambiano Ice Cream Maker is a must. Creating yummy soft-serve ice cream, it's easy to use and can make up to one liter of ice cream in 15 minutes. You can get it now for just £34.99 via Aldi.

Ambiano Ice Cream Maker (Aldi)

Make your outdoor space fill luxurious with this Grey leaves Outdoor rug. Made from polypropylene it's crafted to withstand all types of weather and still look great. You can get it now for just £8.99 via Aldi.

Summer means more outdoor cooking and a very busy BBQ, but if you're still trying to hunt down the perfect BBQ, look no further. As Aldi has the Gardenline Mini Kamado BBQ made from gunmetal ceramic. It lets you grill, bake, slow cook, and even smoke your summer bbq favourties. And you can get it now via Aldi for £119.99.

Gardenline Mini Kamado BBQ (Aldi(

Never run out of iced cool drinks this summer with the Ambiano Ice Cube Machine. The simple to use machine makes small or large cubes, and comes with an ice basket, and scoop. The best part is, it only takes 7-10 minutes to make the ice and you can get it now for £79.99 via Aldi.

Lidl's Middle Aisle:

This week Lidl has all the home and kitchen must-haves you could possibly need, from air fryers to juicers.

Leave the oven behind and try out the Salter 3.2L Air Fryer that will quickly become your new favourite kitchen essential. The temperature rises to 200 degree and cooks food fast and easy. You can get it for £44.99 via Lidl.

Salter 3.2L Air Fryer (lidl)

Try out juicing this summer with the Silvercrest Kitchen Tools Juicer that lets you make fresh fruit and vegetable with no fuss. It's elegant, easy to use and easy to clean, so need to worry about any fuss. Buy it now for just £39.99 via Lidl.

Get your windows sparkle clean with the Aquapur Window Cleaner with Spray. It's the perfect tool to help you reach the hard-to-reach glass and high windows. Plus the best part is it won't break the bank, at just £9.99, get it now via Lidl.

Aquapur Window Cleaner with Spray (lidl)

Organise your home with the Livarno Home Door Organiser, the easy hanging over doors or wall mounting will save you plenty of space. It's great for a kitchen, bathroom or pantry and is made to be simply put together. You can get it now for just £19.99 via Lidl.