The Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew and Sproutl have teamed up to unveil their new exclusive collection together.

The "Palm House Collection" brings together seven spectacular architectural plants inspired by the garden's iconic Palm House.

The 'hard-to-find' plants range from 45cm to over 165cm with leaves that can span up to three meters.

And even better they can be delivered straight to your front door, meaning you can have Kew-inspired plants come directly to you.

The Palm House Collection. (Sproutl)

Prices range from £80 for the ultra-rare Philodendron White Knight to £295 for the stunning dark-leafed Elephant's Ear.

Kew Gardens and Sproutl Palm House Collection:

There are seven plants to choose from:

Anni-Noel Johnson, co-founder and CEO of Sproutl, comments: "Our customers across the UK and plant connoisseurs are increasingly looking to recreate Kew’s iconic Palm House look in their own homes, and this collaboration will allow them to get a little bit of Kew inspiration delivered to their door for the first time."

And with house plants all the rage, what better time is there to launch a new collab.

So whether you're a plant expert or new to the game, these seven plants are a must and will make a great addition to your home.

Shop the collection now.