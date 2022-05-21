Ten people got stuck in a single lift at a seaside hotel last night.
Hotel staff failed to release the trapped group and called out firefighters at 8.11pm.
A crew from Scarborough responded to the call from a hotel in St Nicholas Cliff in the town.
They used lift keys to open the lift doors.
Then they were able to move the lift until the people inside were able to get out.
No injuries have been reported.
