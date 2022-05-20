ATLANTA won the Fastpack Limited York Sunday Morning League Cup for the first time after beating Wigginton Grasshoppers on penalties.

Wigginton have decided, after 24-years in the York Sunday League, to cease playing on a Sunday morning after finishing this season as Division One league champions.

Their loss prevented them from sealing a fourth league and cup double in the last eight years.

Atlanta, meanwhile, were able to win a well-deserved piece of silverware, a consolation after finishing second in both the league and the Senior Challenge Trophy.

The game began as a scrappy affair, with both sides having opportunities in the first half. Grasshoppers, though, had the better chances of the two teams.

It took until the second half for Atlanta to begin producing properly and they were able to score the first goal of the same.

Shane Hunter got the first and only moments later Josh Underwood scored to give his side a two-goal lead over Wigginton.

The game remained in Atlanta’s favour for much of the second half, with the result seemingly decided by their two quick goals.

With five minutes to play of regular time, Grasshoppers were able to win a penalty which was calmly slotted away by Liam Robertson, despite the pressure of the situation.

In the dying embers of the match, a long ball was played forward by Neale Holmes.

He was able to find the head of Harry Clapham, who thundered an effort beyond the Atlanta goalkeeper and into the net, levelling the game.

The match went to penalties, finishing as a 2-2 draw. It was the Atlanta shot-stopper that was the hero, as he made the only save of the penalty shootout.

The save saw Atlanta win 5-4 on penalties to secure the silverware.