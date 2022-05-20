A YORK man has been arrested after police carried out two drug warrants in the city.
This morning (May 20), North Yorkshire Police officers undertook two Section 23 Misuse of Drugs Act warrants at addresses in the Acomb area of York.
The officers' searches revealed a substantial amount of suspected Class A drugs and as a result, a 23 year old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.
Officers from the operational support unit, local neighbourhood policing team and the professional development unit executed the warrants after information was received from the local community.
"This latest arrest shows just how valuable your information is to helping us crack down on drugs in our local area," a police spokesperson said.
You can report information to us by calling 101 or reporting online via our website.
If you'd prefer to remain anonymous you can contact Crimestoppers on 08000 555 111 or report via their website.
