THE cost of petrol has risen again to a new record high in York - effectively wiping out the Chancellor's spring cut in fuel duty.

A litre of unleaded petrol cost £1.62.7 yesterday at one of the city's cheapest filling stations, at Morrisons in Foss Island Road.

The cheapest petrol in York is said to be £1.60.7 at Asda at Monks Cross, according to confused.com.

Prices across the country ranged from 149.9p to 192.9p.

Petrol cost about £1.60 in York when Chancellor Rishi Sunak implemented the 5p per litre cut in fuel duty in March to reduce the price of fuel for motorists.Prices then fell to about £1.55.

The Government has raised concerns that petrol retailers have not been passing on the cut, with Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng telling petrol bosses that the competition regulator was monitoring the situation.

He said the public was "rightly expressing concern about the pace of the increase in prices at the forecourt," and people were frustrated that the fuel duty cut "does not appear to have been passed through to forecourt prices in any visible or meaningful way".

But the Petrol Retailers Association said operating costs had remained high and margins were "often not enough to cover them.