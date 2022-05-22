A York folk hall will hold a lunch to celeberate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The New Earswick Folk Hall and New Lodge, located behind the hall, will host a “Big Jubilee Lunch” on Saturday 4 June to celebrate the occassion.

The family friendly event has been organised by the New Earswick Residents Forum.

Participation on the day is free, with the event open to all.

Music and entertainment will be enjoyed on the day, along with a climbing wall, bouncy castle and face painting.

There will also be a range of outdoor games for all ages.

“Big Jubilee lunch” picnics will be available to reserve from the Folk Hall Café, for £10 per person.

These will contain a range of sandwiches, cakes and scones.

Event goers are also invited to bring their own picnis.

Organisers have said there will be space available for picnics on the day.

The Big Lunch event has been taking place annually across the UK since 2009 but will host its Jubilee edition this year to mark the special occasion.

The event will take place from 10am-2pm.